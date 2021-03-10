Gov. Whitmer Honors the Year Mark of First COVID Cases

It has been exactly one year since the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state of Michigan

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged the milestone with an address to the state.

The was the day Michigan passed the 600,000 confirmed case mark with more than 1,600 deaths.

“The year since has been equal parts historic and heartbreaking,” said Governor Whitmer.

It was a year of masks, tests, mandates and now vaccines. Michigan, like the rest of the country has been through the wringer due to COVID19.

“I know our best days are ahead of us,” said Whitmer.

The press conference featured a video tribute from Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist for those who have died form the virus. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun came on stage to remind Michiganders the fight’s not over.

“We are starting to see a slight reversal in some of the progress that we’ve made over the past couple of months,” Khaldun said, “This just means we have to double down on what we know already works.”

According to Whitmer, the fight continues until the state gets to 70% of adults vaccinated, a goal she says is getting much closer.

“The Biden Administration’s recent announcement that we will have enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May,” said Whitmer, “Is nothing short of a miracle.”