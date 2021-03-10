Gov. Whitmer Addresses Michigan’s 1 Year Mark of COVID-19 Cases

Wednesday marks one year since cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer plans to address the state together with the health department at 1:15 p.m.

