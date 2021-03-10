Future Leaders 2021 Scholarship is a Northern Michigan based scholarship designed specifically for the ‘working students’ out there, making a difference within their local community and beyond. This unique scholarship is not based on GPA, you do not need to be captain of the football time, or even be in National Honor Society. We are looking for the student who is putting rubber to pavement—out there bettering the community, outside of school efforts. If this is you or someone you know, pass the application along and fill it out!

The students that we are looking for:

-Have unfailing determination to make communities better.

-Have the drive to do the right thing even if that means you are alone in accomplishing it.

-Have done something to expand your thinking and/or yourself outside of the classroom.

– Have solved and completed a solution to a problem.

Don’s Auto Clinic, High Point Truck and Auto Center and 9&10 News want to honor the students who normally wouldn’t be recognized: the underdogs with a vision for success and the hard workers that are productive outside of the classroom taking care of their community -this one is for you!

Don’s Auto Clinic and High Point Truck and Auto Center will hand out three scholarships to the most qualified students:

1st Place: $2,000

2nd Place: $1,500

3rd Place: $1,000

Layout of Scholarship Competition

Complete the application by: March 31st.

Application reviews will begin the week of: April 1st.

3 Students will be notified on 4/14 that they are in the top three.

Award Ceremony: May 7th (tentative date)*

Fill out the following fields and submit at the end to enter the Future Leaders scholarship contest!



Email*

Phone Number*

High School Attending*

Post High School Plans*

How do you measure success of a leader?

How do you encourage others to be a leader in school/community/life?

What is one characteristic that you think every leader should possess?

How did you hear about the Future Leaders Scholarship?

If you have any questions about the application or need to provide more information for your application, please email michaelramsey@9and10news.com. Please make sure your full name and phone number are attached in the email.

*Don’s Auto Clinic and High Point Truck and Auto Center reserve the right to make adjustments to, the above, awards and schedule dates.