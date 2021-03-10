Footage of Capitol Pipe Bomb Suspect Released by FBI, Identity Still Unknown

The search is underway for a man who planted two pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol the night before the Jan. 6 riot.

The FBI released footage of the suspect placing the pipe bombs. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a mask.

One bomb was placed near the Republican Party headquarters, and another by the Democratic Party headquarters.

The FBI believes the suspect did not act alone. They say the perpetrators likely planned to use the bombs to distract police from the Capitol building.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that helps the FBI identify the suspect.