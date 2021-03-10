Financial Advisors Break Down How Stimulus Funds are Applied When Filing Taxes

Now that the country’s COVID relief bill awaits a signature from the president, a third round of stimulus money could be a reality.

Financial advisors at Intrust CPA say it could have an effect when filing your 2020 taxes.

Jon Sluis, President of Intrust CPA, says, “The first two are a 2020 tax item. So even though you received some in 2020 and some in 2021, it’s on your 2020 tax return. Now, issuing out this third round that are going to come out is on your 2021 tax return.”

Sluis says qualifying for the stimulus payments all comes down to your most recently filed tax return.

Sluis says, “If you qualify for ’18, ’19, or ’20 it’s on your return. So how you would get it now for the the first and the second stimulus is to file your 2020 tax return.”

For example, if you don’t qualify for the most recent stimulus benefits based on your 2020 tax return but your circumstances change by the times you file your 2021 return, you can still receive those credits but it will be next year.

“They’re starting to push dollars out early that people get during the year, but they’re really just advances on your 2021 tax return,” says Sluis.

As COVID bills are rolled out, other financial advisors say they are having to amend some taxes they’ve already filed.

Partner at Blystone and Bailey CPA, Bart Blystone, says, “This is the third COVID bill that’s happened and a lot of it runs through the tax code. So there’s a lot of information people have to keep up on.”

With new legislation coming, Blystone hope the IRS will extend the tax deadline.

“I don’t see how they can roll this out now retroactively and get everything updated and expect people to be filed by April 15th,” says Blystone.

Stimulus checks will be $1,400 per person if the bill is signed by President Biden on Friday.