Police On The Lookout for Robbery Suspect of Baldwin Gas Station

An early-morning robbery is under investigation in Baldwin on Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the E-Z Mart convenience store and Shell gas station.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is right across the intersection.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man wearing a black hoodie, black and white windbreaker pants, black footwear, and a light-colored medical face mask.

They say the man grabbed a clerk, pointed an unknown object into the clerks back, and stole money and cigarettes before running away.

Any information should be passed on to the Lake County Central Dispatch at 231-745-2711.