Cooking with Chef Hermann: Braised Greens with Garlic and Miso Butter

Braised Greens with Garlic and Miso Butter

½ c unsalted butter

2 TB olive oil

¼ C miso

6 cloves garlic

1 3-inch piece of ginger root

2 lb. Kale, chopped

2 lb. Swiss chopped

2 TB Rice Vinegar

1 TSP salt

2 TSP fish sauce

1 TSP sugar

1 C vegetable broth

In a hot pan warm up your butter and oil. Cook the garlic and ginger root until tender. Add the miso, vinegar, fish sauce and sugar. Add the greens, turn and coat thoroughly. Add the broth to braise the greens until tender. Adjust your seasonings as needed.

Chili Crunch Oil

4 shallots thinly sliced

1 head garlic peeled and thinly sliced

2- inch piece ginger root peeled and thinly sliced

3 cinnamon sticks

4 Anise pods

1/4C peppers, mixed sliced or dried red flake

3-4 Thai chili peppers whole

1 TB Soy Sauce

1 TB Fish Sauce or chopped anchovy

2 tsp sugar

1 ½ C Vegetable Oil

Heat Oil, slowly cook the shallots, garlic, ginger root and any fresh peppers until caramelized. When crispy add the cinnamon, anise pods, dried peppers and sugar. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly before adding the soy sauce and fish sauce. Keep in jar in fridge, keeps for a month