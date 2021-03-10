Congress Sends President Biden The $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

The House has passed the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, it’s now headed to President Biden’s desk.

This comes after the Senate returned their version of the bill to the House last Saturday in a 50-49 vote.

The American Rescue Plan includes funding for coronavirus vaccination programs, schools and local governments.

It also provides increased unemployment benefits and $1,400 stimulus checks for most taxpayers.

Democrats hope that a new child tax credit included in the bill will help children in poverty.

Passing the relief bill was a show of unity for the Democratic Party, but Republicans unanimously opposed it.

With the House passage it now goes to Biden, who will sign it into law.