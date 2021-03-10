Community Makes Peace Solidarity Meals to Highlight Different Culture Cuisines

5 to ONE Neighborhood Network is working with local churches to provide families with meals.

On Wednesday, members of the community gathered at the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City for their peace solidarity meal.

Each week the meal features cuisine from a different culture.

This is the second time the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City has offered to make the meal.

This week the church prepared a South African meal for more than 70 families to pick up.

Children and Youth Ministries assistant, Chelsey Brown says, “Some days it’s busy and difficult to get a meal prepared and ready for you so it’s kind of nice and fulfilling that people can come in and have a meal all ready and kind of a nice outreach to the community as well.”

The Presbyterian Church of Traverse City says they plan on holding another night of solidarity meals in the upcoming weeks.