Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Preventing the Second Leading Cause of Cancer Deaths

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. The good news is that it is preventable and screenings are key. Dr. John P. Milliken is a physician with Northern Michigan Gastroenterology in Traverse City, an associate of Munson Healthcare.

Dr. Milliken says the classification for risk factors is based on high versus average risk when it comes to colon cancer. He says family history is a huge part of colorectal cancer which would put someone in the high-risk category. Once the category is determined, that is what sets someone up for the type of screening they would need to check for any signs of cancer including polyps.

Dr. Milliken stresses that a high fiber, heart-healthy diet is also recommended for staying ahead of colorectal cancer at any age.

Colonoscopies are recommended every five years for someone who has a first relative that has or had colorectal cancer. Otherwise, a person is advised to start colonoscopy screenings by age 50.

For more specific details about colorectal cancer and updated research, Dr. Milliken recommends the American Gastroenterological Association.

