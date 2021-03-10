Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Helps Prevent Health Care Disparities

Health disparities are happening across the country including right here in Michigan. That’s why Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has created an office to try and connect more people with access to healthcare opportunities, especially during the pandemic.

The Office of Health and Health Care Disparities is aiming to promote health equity and cultural competency when it comes to positive health outcomes for members.

Bridget Hurd is the vice president of inclusion and diversity with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and breaks down the mission of the Office of Health and Health Care Disparities and what resources are available.

To see the Zoom interview click on the video above.

For more information from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan click here.