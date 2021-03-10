Another Warm Winter Across Northern Michigan

We take a look back at the winter of 2020-2021 and what it brought to northern Michigan. The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team released a winter outlook prior to the start of winter across northern Michigan. We take a look at how we did along with the finals numbers of meteorological winter.

Meteorological Winter (December 1 – February 28)

Climo Seasonal New

The 2020-2021 was an above average winter once again. Although we had two weeks of arctic air, the rest of the winter was above average across northern Michigan. Sault Ste Marie and Gaylord had the 8th warmest winter on record.

Precipitation was also an anomaly during the winter. Snowfall continues to be below average across northern Michigan.  The precipitation climate summery reflects that.

Climo Seasonal New Precipitation

We are still counting snowfall for the season. This is what snow looks like as of March 9th, 2021.

Snowfall To Date

The warming in the winter has been typical. It continues into the spring as well. Gradual warming has been the trend over the past several decades. Traverse City is experiencing and average of 8.5 more days above average between March and May. This is over a week of warmth. The “days above normal” refers to the daily average temperature (High + Low / 2).

Spring Days Above Avg Tc 2021

The temperature that Traverse City typically feels, has warmed in the spring by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 1970s.

Spring Temp Tc 2021

Not only across northern Michigan, but across much of the U.S. as well. The U.S. has seen some of the most rapid warming during the winter months.

Spring Days Above Avg Us 2021

 

