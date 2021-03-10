Another Warm Winter Across Northern Michigan

We take a look back at the winter of 2020-2021 and what it brought to northern Michigan. The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team released a winter outlook prior to the start of winter across northern Michigan. We take a look at how we did along with the finals numbers of meteorological winter.

Meteorological Winter (December 1 – February 28)

The 2020-2021 was an above average winter once again. Although we had two weeks of arctic air, the rest of the winter was above average across northern Michigan. Sault Ste Marie and Gaylord had the 8th warmest winter on record.

Precipitation was also an anomaly during the winter. Snowfall continues to be below average across northern Michigan. The precipitation climate summery reflects that.

We are still counting snowfall for the season. This is what snow looks like as of March 9th, 2021.

The warming in the winter has been typical. It continues into the spring as well. Gradual warming has been the trend over the past several decades. Traverse City is experiencing and average of 8.5 more days above average between March and May. This is over a week of warmth. The “days above normal” refers to the daily average temperature (High + Low / 2).

The temperature that Traverse City typically feels, has warmed in the spring by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 1970s.

Not only across northern Michigan, but across much of the U.S. as well. The U.S. has seen some of the most rapid warming during the winter months.