Alaska Becomes First State to Vaccinate Anyone 16 or Older

Alaska will be the first state to allow anyone 16 or older to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Governor Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone who lives or works in the state to get vaccinated.

CDC data shows Alaska leading states in percentage of the population to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week Alaska expanded eligibility to include anyone 55 or older, and anyone 16 or older who qualified as an essential worker.

Alaska had also started vaccinating anyone at risk for severe illness, people in multigenerational households, and communities lacking in water or sewer systems.