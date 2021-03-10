400,000 Children in Yemen at Risk of Dying of Hunger

A heartbreaking alert from Yemen, where 400,000 children are at risk of dying due to a shortage of food and fuel.

The executive director for the World Food Programme is asking for support after the damage caused by six years of war in the country.

Executive Director David Beasley says “Yemen is becoming the worst place on earth and it is 100% man-made, with no food, no fuel, no end in sight.”

The United Nations said last week that around 50,000 people are currently starving in famine-like conditions with almost 16 million at risk of hunger in 2021.

Countries taking part in a UN-backed Yemen virtual donor conference last week failed to meet a $3 billion target to provide Yemenis with much-needed aid.