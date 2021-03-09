Vanessa Bryant Wins Court Case on Graphic Photos of Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, won her court case against the l-a county sheriff’s department for their handling of the deadly helicopter crash last year.

She will get the names of the deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos of the crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others.

The sheriff’s department refused to release the names and ranks of the officers involved in the alleged misconduct.

Vanessa Bryant took legal action last month, looking to hold those deputies who took and shared pictures accountable.

The sheriff said all the pictures the deputies took have been deleted.

The judge ruled Monday night that allegations of misconducts should not be kept hidden from the public.