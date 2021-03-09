Traverse City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed Until Fall

The annual Traverse City St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The parade held by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, an Irish fraternity, typically takes place on the first Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

Last year’s parade was canceled after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan. Large gatherings like the parade could not be held under pandemic restrictions.

Rick Coates, chairman of the parade, said that with ongoing restrictions the fraternity did not feel they could safely hold the event this month.

Plans are underway for a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration” in downtown Traverse City sometime this fall.