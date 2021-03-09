Real Estate Group Welcomes Spring with Free Ice Cream for a Cause

With 60 Degrees and Sunshine, it’s beginning to feel like spring is really here. And one company set out to celebrate.

The Kultura Group is a Real Estate firm based in Traverse City – and Tuesday’s goal is to get out of the house and enjoy the sunshine, while supporting a good cause. They brought in an ice cream truck and traveled to three different spots in T.C., offering free ice cream to celebrate spring while collecting donations for the Father Fred Foundation.

Matt Hodges with Kultura Group and Caliber Home Loans says, “Father Fred is obviously a great example of what we should all be doing in our community and that’s giving back to those that need it. A lot of people think that once the holidays are over the need is done. And that’s far from the truth.”

All donations go to Father Fred – the nonprofit offers food, clothing, and financial assistance to families in need in the five-county Grand Traverse area.

From The Father Fred Foundation

The Father Fred Foundation is here to ensure that the basic human needs of our neighbors and friends in need are met. In the words of Father Fred himself, we are here to listen, care, share, and above all, provide hope for those who find themselves in difficult times. Our goal is to ensure that no one in our community falls through the cracks.