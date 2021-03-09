Problem Gambling Awareness Month: How to Reduce Your Risk

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

According to the District Health Department #10, problem gambling is referred to as a “hidden illness” or “silent addiction.”

An estimated 2 million adults in the U.S. struggle with a severe gambling problem. And another 46 million struggle with a mild or moderate gambling problem.

With more opportunities to gamble than ever before, it is easy for gambling problems to go undetected.

Gambling becomes a problem when it causes a negative impact in any area of life. If you gamble, you should follow these tips to reduce the risk of developing a serious problem.

Set limits on time and money spent gambling.

Bet only what you can afford to lose.

Balance recreational gambling with other healthy activities.

Avoid mixing gambling with alcohol or other substances.

Don’t play to escape.

Understand that everyone loses over time.

Know when to get help.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Michigan Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-270-7117.