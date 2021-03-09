Problem Gambling Awareness Month: How to Reduce Your Risk

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

According to the District Health Department #10, problem gambling is referred to as a “hidden illness” or “silent addiction.”

An estimated 2 million adults in the U.S. struggle with a severe gambling problem. And another 46 million struggle with a mild or moderate gambling problem.

With more opportunities to gamble than ever before, it is easy for gambling problems to go undetected.

Gambling becomes a problem when it causes a negative impact in any area of life. If you gamble, you should follow these tips to reduce the risk of developing a serious problem.

  • Set limits on time and money spent gambling.
  • Bet only what you can afford to lose.
  • Balance recreational gambling with other healthy activities.
  • Avoid mixing gambling with alcohol or other substances.
  • Don’t play to escape.
  • Understand that everyone loses over time.
  • Know when to get help.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Michigan Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-270-7117.

