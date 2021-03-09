Over Year of COVID-19, Lawmakers & Health Experts Learned Tough Lessons

A year after much of the country shut down due to COVID-19, governments and health experts are still fighting the pandemic and learning from their efforts.

The Biden administration is more than halfway to meeting its goal of 100 million COVID-19 shots administered in the first 100 days.

On Tuesday, the House is expected to vote on changes the Senate made to a nearly $2 trillion stimulus relief package.

Meanwhile, health experts are reflecting on the lessons they learned in the past year. One critical lesson was the importance of clear public health messaging.

Health experts stress that moving forward, governments and health agencies need make sure they are on the same page. They also need to lay the groundwork for responding to future crises.