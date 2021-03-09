Offshore Wind Power Project Would Be a First for Federal Govt.

The Biden administration is aiming to increase wind energy output with a new project on the East Coast.

The Vineyard Wind project would be a huge wind farm near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

It would generate 800 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough to power 400,000 homes in New England.

If the $2 billion project receives federal approval, it would be the first large-scale wind power development in federal waters.

President Biden has vowed to double offshore wind production by 2030 in an effort to slow climate change.