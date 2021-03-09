National Cherry Festival, Back to the Bricks, St. Patrick’s Day Festival: Communities Prepare for 2021 Events

Many festivals and events had to be canceled last year. Now, cities like Cadillac, Traverse City and Ludington are planning to bring them back this year.

“Might be the big social event of the season, the kickoff,” says Scott Dunlop, chair of the Cadillac Car Show Committee.

For the first time in 11 years, Back to the Bricks is planning to be back in Cadillac for their promotional tour on Monday, June 7th

“We’re expecting over 200 vehicles, they should start rolling into town around 4pm,” says Dunlop.

The Dunlop says this will be a huge benefit to the community after canceling the Cadillac Lakes Cruise Car Show last year.

“We have probably 80 percent of the vehicles who come here from more than a 90 mile radius, but they’re shopping downtown they’re eating in the restaurants,” says Dunlop.

And cherry lovers won’t be let down again this year. In Traverse City, the Festival Foundation is currently planning the 95th National Cherry Festival for July 3rd to the 10th.

Executive Director Kat Paye says, “We are watching and monitoring what he health department is sending through on restrictions. We are optimistic that we are seeing now 300 people outside, 1000 people per venue. These are great numbers to see, that means we’re on the right trajectory to have the National Cherry Festival back.”

Paye says they’re working on in-person, hybrid and virtual events, including crowning a new National Cherry Queen.

“So we’re going to move some traditions forward and make sure that we do continue to celebrate cherries, just in a new way,” says Paye.

But if you don’t want to wait until the summer, Ludington is hosting its St. Patrick’s Day Festival this weekend.

Although the city won’t be having a parade this year, they’re currently working with the health department to make sure other activities like Pub Crawl, Irish Jog 5K or 10K and Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt are safe.

Jen Tooman, communications & marketing manager for Downtown Ludington, says, “We didn’t want to go two years in a row without a St. Patrick’s Day festival here in Ludington. It’s a long-standing tradition, so we wanted to find a way to do it safely.”