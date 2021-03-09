Munson Says Case Numbers are Up, Worries About Post-Spring Break Spike

After experiencing a steady decline in case numbers – as low as they’ve been in five or six months, Munson Healthcare now says numbers are edging up again. It comes as Munson and other health care groups say they’re eyeing the next several weeks and are worried about another spike.

Dr. Christine Nefcy is the Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer. “We have seen a slow but steady increase in numbers in north Michigan here over the last week or so.” Munson says their numbers are ticking up. “We currently have 27 patients hospitalized across the Munson hospital system with COVID-19. Again that is an increase over what we saw last week.”

But Munson also offered some good news in its weekly community update. Munson is relaxing visitation rules at its Long-Term Care facilities. Dr. Nefcy says, “You must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last three days or agree to an on the spot rapid test at that facility.” She adds, if the facilities are “free of any COVID-19 positive cases, visitation is open. Visits are limited to two or fewer people.” Rules may vary depending on the facility, especially at facilities which are separate from Munson. You should call ahead with questions before planning a visit.

Grand Traverse County says they have the highest vaccination rate in the state for the 65-plus population. Wendy Hirschenberger is the Grand Traverse Co. Health Department Health Officer. “We at the health department have a very high vaccination rate currently with our 65-plus population it’s actually the highest in the state. Because we have such a high current rate we needed to expand who is eligible… that doesn’t mean we are forgetting about those in that 65-plus group who are still may need to be vaccinated or are homebound.”

“Last week we started vaccinating anyone who was part of that essential worker group that is in phase 1B. That includes food and agriculture workers, utility or critical construction workers, transit workers, deliveries… grocery store workers… postal workers.”

The eligibility list for the vaccine is expanding to include those 50 and over with medical conditions, and “caregiver family members and guardians of those who care for children and adults with special healthcare needs.”

Lisa Peacock with the Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department serves as the Health Officer for both agencies. She says they’re also seeing good vaccination numbers with their older population. For the Northwest district, “we have about 61.5% of the 65 and over population that have received at least one dose or initiated vaccine coverage. And in Benzie-Leelanau we have mid 50’s, so 53% of the population has started their vaccine series.”

At the same time some communities are seeing a spike in positive cases for younger patients. Hirschenberger says, “In Grand Traverse County we are seeing clusters that are related to social gatherings. Particularly social gatherings outside of school like sleepovers and other types of parties.” She adds that the clusters “are not related to school-related activities or exposure in the schools. So we want to make that clear.”

Health officials are also worried about the next month ahead. District Health Dept. #10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse says, “We really are at a tipping point. I think we’re headed for another spike mid-April if we’re not cautious with the different variants, increased gatherings and travel that we’re seeing… just because something might be allowed doesn’t mean it’s safe. Let’s be really cautious because we don’t want to end up tightening restrictions again.”

Dr. Nefcy agrees. “Not only with the clusters and the variants and spring break coming that it’s kind of the perfect storm to lead to that surge.” Dr. Morse adds, “We’re all really fearful about when everyone is back from Spring Break. And we’re getting a lot of questions from superintendents and principals regarding our recommendations of what to do with travelers because there is a lot of fear about that.”

Separately, District Health Department #10 in Cadillac says be on the lookout for scams. Dr. Morse says, “Someone had gone door to door offering to sell them a vaccine… The local health department, the state health department will never try to sell you anything.” She adds, “If you ever are offered a vaccine… know that it is not a legitimate thing, it is not through the health department.”

While Munson continues its halt on new vaccine clinics due to short supply, another health care agency is looking at 1,000 new vaccine doses made available for portions of west Michigan. Northwest Michigan Health Services CEO Heidi Britton says “NMHSI has also been awarded 1,000 vaccines to be delivered through a community outreach COVID-19 pilot program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”

“The goal of the pilot program is to remove barriers to vaccine access for Michiganders 60 and older.” NMHSI is also trying to reach those in rural areas who need it most, and who may have difficulty traveling to a clinic site. And the program also aims to help those with language barriers and will have translation services available. Britton says, “We’ll be delivering these vaccines in Oceana, Mason, Manistee and Benzie County over the next couple of weeks. They’ll be through our mobile vaccination clinics.”

NMHSI will be preparing to launch its scheduling website next week.