MTM On The Road: Stand Up For Great Lakes Hosts 3rd Annual Silent Auction Fundraiser

Stand Up For Great Lakes works to raise money and awareness for our waters, but they need your support to do that.

On March 12, they will be hosting the 3rd Annual Silent Auction Fundraiser.

All proceeds from the event will go directly towards educating others about the Great Lakes and keeping them clean.

You can help keep our waters beautiful by participating in this fundraiser, and you can win some great prizes as well.

The prizes range from outdoor activities to handcrafted items.

Forrest Food Studio is supporting this cause by offering a carry out dinner that will directly benefit the fundraiser.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are bringing us all the details of this event and talking to organizers about its importance.