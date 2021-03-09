Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Holds Meeting on Traverse City Communication Issues

People in Traverse City want to know why it took eight months to notify them that there was a PFAS contamination in their neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the state held a meeting to discuss the issue.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team wants to know how they can improve their communication process.

Last fall, well water testing showed high levels of PFAS in East Bay Township’s Pine Grove neighborhood near the airport.

Work started last week to connect those homes to municipal water.

However, residents were not notified until eight months after the discovery of the contamination.

The state says they began the investigation but complications, like the pandemic, delayed their efforts.

The PFAS Action Team says this is not normal, and they are working to make sure it does not happen again.

“The timing was delayed for several reasons and we didn’t actually have offsite data before we contacted residents to say that we wanted to sample their wells,” said Steve Silver, Executive Director MPART.

Those living in the affected area say it’s a situation where they’d want any kind of heads up.

“You could’ve sent us a letter that said, hey, we’re investigating the airport due to Governor Whitmer wanting because of Flint and other areas. We’re reaching out to all airport areas, anybody that may be on a private well, ya know, to investigate,” said Hillary, Resident of East Bay Township.

Among solutions discussed are an app currently in development.

People would be able to put in their address and see any possible PFAS contamination sites in the nearby area.