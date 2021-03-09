Michigan Health Officials Report 954 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 954 new cases of the coronavirus and 29 additional COVID-19 deaths for Sunday and Monday.

In total, Michigan has reached 598,968 cases and 15,699 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recoveries number 549,881 as of March 5. The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

