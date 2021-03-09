Leelanau County Farmers Closely Watching Conditions as Growing Season Nears

Sunny skies and warmer days are becoming more common across northern Michigan, and farmers are watching the warming temperatures closely.

This time of year is critical for crops across northern Michigan.

The wrong conditions could make for a difficult summer and fall harvest.

The growing season is just beginning for cherry farmers like Ben LaCross

He says temperatures right now don’t appear to spell trouble, he’s just hoping things stay on the cool side.

‘This is definitely warmer than what we’d like it to be, but it’s not going to get warm enough quickly to really impact our cherry trees yet. But we still need another month to good cold, low 40’s high 30 degree temperatures. We’re two months away from blossom time. So we really need the cold weather to hold these blooms off until the first couple weeks of May. That’s the optimum time,” explained LaCross.

Alan Bakker is also closely watching conditions, a little further north on the Leelanau Peninsula.

“We’re looking at the big lake out there that doesn’t have any ice in it, which probably means it’s going to be an early spring. The ice in the lake will keep it cold and tends to delay the spring, which means bloom is delayed which, means we’re more likely to be through the frost damaging season,” said Bakker.

And a big harvest is critical for farmers this year.

“After a couple years of really challenging times in the cherry industry due to imports disrupting our market, people baked a lot this last year and they used a lot of cherries. In terms of inventory from an industry perspective, we’re pretty low right now, and so cherry farmers really need a big crop this year. We’re anticipating a big crop, we’re hoping this weather is just a little blip and we get back to the cold temperatures that lead to a big crop come May, June and July,” said LaCross.