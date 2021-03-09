Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s Attorneys Back in Court Arguing Charges Should Be Dropped

Lawyers still don’t agree on whether the Flint water indictment against former Governor Rick Synder was filed in the wrong county.

Synder’s defense attorney points out Synder’s office was in Ingham County and argues his indictment in Genesee County doesn’t fit.

He also states that a dismissal wouldn’t be a total win for Snyder because the attorney general’s office can still file in Ingham County.

Snynder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.