First Tribal Eagle Aviary East of the Mississippi Coming to Northern Michigan

The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and Conservation Group Wings of Wonder are working together to provide a safe haven for Michigan eagles. A new Aviary and rehabilitation center will soon be built on tribal land in between Harbor Springs and Pellston.

Founder of Wings of Wonder, Rebecca Lessard says this facility will heal and release eagles and house a few there permanently. “Providing a lot of privacy and security for the birds that are being rehabilitated as well as some nice privacy and a beautiful view for the eagles that will be living the rest of their lives there,” she said.

Bald eagles were taken off the endangered species list in 2007 and became less of a priority for government intervention. “As such their management has shifted down to states and tribes with management plans in place and we have a management plan as well so this facility is going to fit nicely in our preexisting management plan for eagles,” said Doug Craven, Director of Natural Resources for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Craven said eagles hold a special place in their culture. “It’s looking to see if the Anishinaabek is following our traditions or our culture,” he said. “If we’re respecting Mother Nature or the earth, we’re being responsible to our communities and ourselves so it’s a way that kind of keeps us responsible. We see an eagle, and that reminds us about the things we need to be doing.”

The two partners still need about $200,000 to begin this project, which will cost approximately $600,000 total. They hope to start construction this year.