First South African COVID-19 Variant Case Confirmed in Michigan

The first Michigan case of the South African COVID-19 variant was identified in Jackson County on Monday.

The South African variant was originally detected in early October 2020. It’s one of several more contagious variants that have started spreading in the U.S.

Viruses are expected to mutate over time, but new mutations can spread more easily.

Cases of this variant were first seen in the U.S. in January of this year.

The South American variant has been seen in at least 20 other states. Jackson County is the only known case in Michigan, but there could be others that have not been identified as the new variant.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating any close contacts the Jackson County person might have had.