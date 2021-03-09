Female Military Command Nominees Would Be 2nd & 3rd in History

President Biden nominated two women for four-star command positions in the Armed Forces Monday.

If they are confirmed, they would be only the second and third women in U.S. history to lead combatant commands.

The first nomination was for Army Lieutenant General Laura Richardson to lead Southern Command under the grade of general.

The second was for Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost to lead Transportation Command.

The Senate is expected to approve the nominations. If they do, it will also be the first time two women have served as combatant commanders at the same time.