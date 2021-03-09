Extension of National Guard Deployment in DC: Pentagon Works Out Final Details for Approval
The Pentagon is set to approve an extension of the National Guard deployment to the U.S. Capitol for two more months.
Officials say final details are being worked out.
But Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to give final approval for guard troops to continue providing security amid worries about continued threats.
There are more than 2,000 guard members in Washington, D.C. They were set to leave the Capitol on March 12.