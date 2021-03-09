COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site Opens in Traverse City

A new COVID-19 rapid testing facility just opened in Traverse City.

TC Rapid Testing says they offer accurate COVID-19 testing with results given in just 15 minutes.

Clients can pull into designated parking spots and TC Rapid Testing will test them from their vehicles.

They say that fast and accurate COVID testing is still needed in their community and they are happy to offer their $125 rapid test with no appointment needed.

“In Traverse City there are some places, but you need an appointment and sometimes those appointments are two to three days out. So this is no appointments are necessary drive up we will be here to service you,” said Macaire Dutmers, TC Rapid Testing.

TC Rapid Testing does not accept insurance payments.

They’re on Veterans Drive and are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.