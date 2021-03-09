Congress Expected to Pass Massive Stimulus Package Wednesday

Most Americans should be seeing the fruits of the most recent stimulus package by the end of the month, as long as the House in Washington DC passes the bill package Wednesday.

Congress has passed several stimulus and relief packages in the past year, a flurry in the spring but then no more until this past January. Already another is on the way.

“We didn’t have months. We did not have six months to wait to try to figure it out,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow, “People need the help now. This is continuing, it’s been a year.”

Michigan Senators Stabenow and Gary Peters both voted for this most recent stimulus plan during a marathon session over the weekend. It passed right on party lines.

“If you look at it, it’s incredibly bipartisan if you look at it outside of Congress,” said Den. Peters, “If you look at public opinion polls, over 70% of the American people believe this is legislation that is needed.”

It heads to House to be voted on Wednesday morning, expected to pass but again it will be tight.

“So to me it tells me the House and the Senate are just losing touch with the folks back at home,” said Peters.

The $1.9 trillion plan has been criticized for the pork spending within it but what exactly will Americans see?

The $1,400 checks get the headlines and they will come in for each dependent in the home.

This bill will also pay out up to $3,600 a year in tax credits per child, it will extend increases in food stamp benefits and it extends the $300 a week boost in unemployment assistance.

Additionally, $350 billion of it will head to help cities and states and $8.5 billion to rural hospitals among many others.

It will pump money into testing and vaccine efforts to finally, hopefully, bring an end to the pandemic.

“I believe that we’re going to see things move much more quickly now,” said Stabenow, “But the horror is that we had to lose over 500,000, now nearly 600,000, Americans before we got to this point.”