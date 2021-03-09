Clare Co. Man Charged with Making Child Sexually Abusive Material, Luring a Child

A Clare County man is facing child porn charges.

This is after he was dishonorably discharged from the military for the exact same thing.

We want to warn you, the details are disturbing.

Nathanial Tessner of Harrison is charged with making child sexually abusive material and luring a child.

Court documents say he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, and would record their sexual encounters, usually without her knowledge.

The documents also claim Tessner began forcing her three-year-old sister to get involved and they mention a third child victim.

Police searched and seized his electronic devices in February.

Tessner was convicted in 2013 for child porn through the U.S. Air Force military court.

He spent 18 months in prison for that.