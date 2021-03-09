Bomb Squad Finds More Explosives at Newaygo Student’s Home, Adult Charged

The Michigan State Police is reporting a second search of a home in Newaygo turned up even more explosive materials.

The home belongs to the Newaygo High student who reportedly brought a bomb to school on Monday.

A 33-year-old named David Saylor is facing charges related to the explosion Monday morning that injured the 16-year-old student who brought the bomb, four others, and a teacher.

Saylor’s charges include the manufacture or possession of a Molotov Cocktail and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Law enforcement searched the student’s home on Monday and found explosive devices that had to be detonated.

Now the bomb squad is reporting on Tuesday that it has found even more explosive materials at the residence and unstable materials were counter-charged.