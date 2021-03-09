Boil Water Advisory for East Bay Twp.

A boil water advisory has been issued for East Bay Township.

Grand Traverse County Public Works Department says that the township’s water supply has experienced a main break.

The leak happened on an old section of water main south of Holiday Road along Holiday Village Drive on Tuesday.

They said it may cause a loss of pressure and bacterial contamination.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until results from the water say it is safe to drink.

For more information, contact the Grand Traverse County DPW 231-690-4946.