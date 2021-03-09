Artist Profile: Angel Portice

Glass is one of the more difficult materials to work with, but for one Northern Michigan artist, she uses it as her canvas and inspiration. In this artist profile, we learn about her creative process and the delicate ‘nature’ behind her works.

Who are you?

My name is Angel Portice. I live in Pickford, Michigan. My hometown is pretty much Marquette, Michigan. I’ve been in Pickford for about 16 years. I’m a pyrographer, a wood-burning artist. I also etch on glass and granite.

How did you get started?

I started in elementary and middle school. I loved to sketch with pencil and charcoal. I was fortunate to have teachers that supported my artistic abilities. Beyond school, I just continued to do my artwork and practiced a lot.

What is your favorite medium?

My favorite medium is probably granite etching, I like to etch on black granite, and then it can be colored. It looks like a painting when it’s done. My other favorite is probably wood burning. I like to wood burn just because it’s a nice quiet art. You can sit down in front of the TV or listen to music.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by nature. A lot of my work is animals and pets.

What do you hope people get from your work?

I want people to just be inspired by it. I want them to look at the piece and go ‘wow’ that really looks like George, you know, ‘my dog’. And, I do a lot of scenery and things like that, I want to do something special for someone, something that speaks to them in some way, as much as it did to me when I was working on it.

