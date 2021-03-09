Americans Paid Off Record $83 Billion of Credit Card Debt in 2020

A new study finds Americans paid off billions in credit card debt last year after the pandemic hit.

The personal finance site Wallet Hub says credit card debt in the U.S. dropped by a record $83 billion in 2020.

Federal relief, including stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits, gave some people the chance to get caught up.

Experts don’t expect that downward debt trend to continue. They say if you’re still working to pay off debt, be aggressive.