Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Caesar, Olaf & Walter

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Caesar, Olaf and Walter—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Caesar

He’s a labrador retriever and beagle mix who’s four years old.

He’s timid at first but will warm up to people once he gets to know them.

Caesar would do best in a quiet home but gets along with kids and other dogs.

You can find Caesar at Osceola County Animal Control in Reed City.

Next up we have an American Eskimo dog named Olaf.

He’s five years old and housebroken.

Once Olaf gets to know you, he will be your best friend and never leave your side.

He enjoys car rides, playing with tennis balls and going for walks.

You can find Olaf at Hands to the Rescue in Traverse City.

Lastly we have Walter.

He’s a domestic short hair cat.

Walter is very loving and sweet, but he can be shy and might need help coming out of his shell.

Walter loves catnip, playing with toys and getting his head rubbed

You can find Walter at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

