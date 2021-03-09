The Pandemic: A Year of Change TEST

Changes in the Medical Field

The saying goes that when spring comes in like a lion, it goes out like a lamb. But that wasn’t true in the spring of 2020. When COVID-19 arrived in Michigan it caught many of us off guard. School functions were cancelled, and just a few days later, schools closed all together. St. Patrick’s Day events were called off, and one by one our favorite activities were cancelled throughout the year.

But while we may not have been prepared for the impact of COVID on our lives, perhaps no one felt it more than the medical community. When Michigan got its first COVID case on March 10th 2020, health officials had already spent months planning for its arrival. 9&10 has been in regular contact with hospitals and health departments for the past year, and reporter Bill Froehlich talked with several medical experts one-on-one, for a look back at COVID’s impact on the medical community – and on all of us.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer: “As of March 1st a year ago we had 72 cases in the United States and one death. That’s amazing when you consider a year later we have over 28 million cases and over 500,000 deaths.”

Dr. Joshua Meyerson, Chief Medical Officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Heath Department, says even he was curious when he heard leading national health officials declare that “Americans should be prepared, you know, for a major disruption in their way of life.” He says, “I think like the rest of us – I was like, ‘Huh. What do they mean by that?’” And then our world changed.