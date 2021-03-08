Newaygo High Students Sent Home After Firework-Like Explosion

Newaygo High School students are being sent home for the day after “some type of firework device” exploded in the classroom.

The Newaygo Police chief says there were a couple “minor to moderate injuries” but declined to go into detail. Parents of those injured have been notified.

The school says high school students are being sent home because of the smell and smoke. All other grades will be staying in school and released at the normal time.

Newaygo County Emergency Services says parents are being asked to pick up their students from the bus garage. Only one parent or guardian can pick up students, they will be asked to fill out a form and provide photo identification.

Parents are being told not to go to the school, it is in lockdown while police, fire and EMS respond to the scene.

Superintendent Dr. Peg Mathis said on Facebook a high school student brought “some type of firework device” to class, but they don’t consider it to be a malicious attack. Rather, Mathis says it was “a serious lack of judgement.”

Later on Facebook, the school clarified that it meant “this was not somebody planting an explosive device in order to hurt our students. Those directly involved with the situation determined that was not the intent.”

