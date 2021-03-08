Newaygo High School Explosion Investigation Continues

We are following developing news out of Newaygo County.

State Police say a 16-year-old student brought some kind of homemade explosive device to Newaygo High School Monday, and it accidentally went off.

That student, along with four other students, and the teacher in the classroom were all taken to the hospital.

The explosion happened just before 9:00 a.m.

The school was immediately evacuated and students were sent home for the day.

The 16-year-old has what are being described as moderate to severe injuries.

The four other students who went to the hospital had minor injuries.

State Police say they are now getting search warrants as their investigation continues.

“It was an isolated incident and not intended to hurt people we do not believe, it’s under investigation, so we have new facts coming in, but it was not something they intended to have happened,” said Newaygo Police Chief Georgia Andres.

Police are now working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to determine what kind of material was involved in the explosion.