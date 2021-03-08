New CDC Guidance: Vaccinated People Should Wear Masks in Public, But Don’t Always Need Them

The CDC now says there are situations where vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks.

New guidance says masks should still be worn in public—but when vaccinated people gather with those at low-risk, they can choose to go without. However, the guidance does say vaccinated people should also be indoors or socially distanced.

The CDC says one example of following this guidance responsibly would be vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren that are not considered high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last dose.

This new guidance is a response to a growing demand from vaccinated Americans, who have been wanting to know if the vaccine gives them greater freedom to visit family and travel.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement: “We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love.”

Vaccinated Americans are still asked to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and distance from others in public. They are also still advised to get tested if they develop symptoms similar to COVID-19.