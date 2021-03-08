Local Catholic Leaders Raise Concern About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Catholic leaders are raising concerns over one of the vaccines approved for emergency use in the fight against the coronavirus.

They say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is morally compromised.

That’s because the vaccine was developed, tested and produced using stem cells derived from fetal tissue from abortions.

Bishops say Catholics should still get the vaccine, but if they have a choice they should get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines instead.

If the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the only vaccine available, bishops says Catholics should still get it.

“That was a concern of the bishops, to make sure that we not place undue moral burdens if you will, on people of good will. If you’re seeking to do the right thing, and they’re certainly saying if you have a choice, use one of the others,” said Most Rev. Walter Hurley, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Gaylord.

Catholic leaders say they also have concerns about the process used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which used stem cells derived from abortions in some of their testing.