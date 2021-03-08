Leelanau Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Launches Online Auction

The Leelanau Peninsula Chamber of Commerce launched an online auction to support local businesses.

The virtual fundraiser started Friday.

It’s in place of the chamber’s annual silent auction.

This year, you can bid on everything from golf and ski trip packages to gift cards.

There is even a vintage M-22 sign.

The chamber says they’ve seen all sorts of items go up for auction, all generous donations from community members.

“We had some businesses who maybe provide services like banks and insurance companies, where they went out and purchased gift cards from some of the restaurants or some of the shops, so they could support them and then donate that gift to us to auction off,” said Jamie Jewell, Executive Director.

Bidding lasts through March 21.

For a link to the virtual auction, click here.