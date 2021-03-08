Kalkaska Village Clubhouse Closed Due to Car Crash Hitting Support Beams

The Kalkaska Village Clubhouse will be closed for a while after a car crashed into it.

The Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says an 18-year-old driver lost control and crashed into the entrance of the clubhouse last week.

The crash knocked over a utility pole and some support beams.

The department says the clubhouse will have to stay empty while they plan repairs, for everyone’s safety.

“We had a local contractor come and give us a bid and it’s about $5,500 worth of damage. We do have the overhanging roof secured, we have new posts in there to support that so that doesn’t fall in,” said Aaron Popa, Lieutenant.

No one was hurt in the crash.