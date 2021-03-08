International Women’s Day: Choose to Challenge

Monday is International Women’s Day and this year’s theme is Choose to Challenge.

The organization says a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for well over a century starting in 1911.

It’s a day to celebrate the social, economic and political achievements of women around the world. And it’s also a good time to remember how much has been done for gender equality and how much still needs to be done.

The World Economic Forum says we won’t reach gender equality until 2133.