Homeless to be Vaccinated in Michigan Starting Monday

On Monday, homeless people in Michigan will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials say it’s an important step to protect vulnerable populations and make sure the virus doesn’t spread.

The effort is part of a statewide ramp-up in vaccinations.

Infection rates are dropping in Michigan, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer has started loosening restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings.