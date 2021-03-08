Harbor Springs Park New Home for 130-Year-Old Ship

A 130-year-old ship in Petoskey is being restored, with plans to move it to a city park.

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society and the Industrial Arts Institute in Onaway are working together to restore the ship.

The Aha is an all-steel ship built in 1891 by Harbor Springs resident Ephraim Shay. The ship took on water and was beached as it was being towed to storage in the 1930s.

Once the restoration is finished, the Aha is expected to be moved to Shay Park in downtown Harbor Springs.