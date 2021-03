If you love playing the video game Halo, there’s now a perfect snack for you.

Pringles recently launched a Halo-branded can of chips.

The flavor is called Moa Burger, named after the game’s ostrich-like Moa-bird.

But Pringles says you will have to try the chips out yourself to figure out if they taste like a burger or chicken. You can find them now at Walmart.